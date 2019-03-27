Just this past fall, students of the North Polk School District have recently started a new communications club. Comprised of approximately nine members, this club works together in order to cover both athletic and other school related activities.

“It’s been something that has been in the back of my mind for awhile now. I teach the communication classes here, so it’s kind of a natural fit. As we continue to grow, we should be offering the kids the same opportunities bigger schools are offering,” North Polk High School English and Language Arts teacher Susan Vernon said.

Vernon notes that the communications club is currently composed of three parts; sports broadcasting, journalism and a monthly video newscast.

Although the program began just before winter break, with the help of North Polk School District Director of Technology Scott Growdon, the communications club has already assisted with the broadcasting and journalism of many North Polk sporting events.

“I have always had a tech background and have kept involved with audio and video. I have been hoping for the day that we could have students do broadcasting at North Polk and the opportunity was opened this fall,” Growdon said.

Vernon first shared the concept of a communications club with both Growdon and the North Polk High School Principal Cynthia Phillips. She then put some initial feelers out before offering a quick training session over the winter break on both equipment and cameras.

“We are very excited for students to have an opportunity to share about the North Polk High School Experience while developing their communication skills. Mrs. Vernon and Mr. Growdon have a creative vision for developing the club’s audio, visual and print options for students to use. We are appreciative of the work they are doing to launch this opportunity for students,” Phillips said.

For one of these students, senior Jalen Heintz, covering girls basketball games began as a class assignment, but soon transformed into multiple articles to be sent to local media outlets.

“I really enjoy watching sports, so it’s not too difficult. I really enjoyed [covering girls’ basketball] and the girls kept going further and further in the season,” Heintz said, “It was really cool because I had some of my lifting coaches come up to me and tell me they were reading them.”

As the school year progresses, Heintz plans to continue covering sporting events, including both girls and boys soccer and possibly track.

“Sports are my passion so it comes pretty easily to me. I’ll definitely stick with sports. It’s just what I know,” Heintz said.

On the other hand, for North Polk junior Brandon Barr, the arts are something that have always interested him. He notes that throughout the remainder of the school year, the club will have the opportunity to cover a wide range of topics, including the jazz choir at the state championship.

Coming up, Vernon hopes to expand the future of the club to include not only the high school, but middle school and elementary events as well. Vernon also hopes to have the first YouTube video for the monthly video newscast uploaded by the first of April.

“We just have a really great community here. Our kids do a lot of amazing things, but no one really knows about them. We are just looking at more ways we can communicate with the community and share with them what our kids are doing,” Vernon said, “The idea is to get some experience in journalism, broadcasting, media and mostly have fun.”