Unravel the mystery, excitement and challenge of spring turkey hunting by attending a free workshop tomorrow (March 28) at Platte River State Park near Louisville.

The Learn to Hunt Spring Turkey workshop will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at Scott Lodge.

Topics will include basics, biology, scouting, equipment, strategies and more. This event is designed for those with limited experience and is ideal for those wanting to expand into this pursuit. A park entry permit is required.

Register at outdoornebraska.gov/workshops. Contact Christy Christiansen at 402-471-5547 or christy.christiansen@nebraska.gov for more information.