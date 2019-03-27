M.H. Eby in Story City is undergoing a $7.2 million expansion to its facility this summer. The expansion is resulting in more than 65 new jobs due, in part, to a new grain trailer that will be manufactured there.

The expansion will increase Eby’s existing Story City facility by 41,000 square feet, creating room for the new production line. The expansion will also construct a new building of 12,000 to 16,000 square feet, which will be used for sales and a show room.

The expansion also involves a 350-foot extension to Auestad Avenue.

“It’s been really neat to see that plant in Story City take off,” said Kirk Swensen, Eby’s regional sales manager. “It’s a great thing how we got together and came to Story City. The community has been a great match for us.”

Branded as the Eby “Generation,” the new grain trailer was unveiled at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., in mid-February. Although Eby has sold other brands of grain trailers in the past, this is the first one manufactured by Eby, which is a third-generation family business.

Opened in 2005, Eby in Story City is currently a 45,000-square foot plant that manufactures Bull Ride and Trans Pork punch panel livestock semi-trailers. It will also build the Generation grain trailers after the facility’s expansion is complete.

“We’re very excited about the new grain trailer,” said Swensen. “Customer interest and demand has been exceptional. We’re also really excited about the plant expansion in Story City.”

“We are thrilled to finally see this day. We’ve served the grain trailer industry for nearly 30 years and are now proud to manufacture what we believe is a true game-changer for the industry,” said Travis Eby, president of M.H. Eby. “Our customers have requested advancements in appearance and performance and have been urging us to build an Eby manufactured grain trailer to better meet their needs. We are grateful for their support and encouragement.”

The grain trailer will add to the Eby line-up that also includes trailers for livestock, horses and equipment, livestock semi-trailers and a wide variety of aluminum truck bodies.

“We are significantly expanding our plant to meet the demand for our new grain trailer,” said Adam Anderson, vice president of the Iowa Division. The Story City location currently manufactures Eby’s Bull Ride and Trans Pork commercial livestock semi-trailer models.

“I’m eager to bring Eby quality to our grain trailer customers with such a highly engineered and refined trailer. Customers have been asking us to do this for years, so it’s been a long time coming,” said Swensen.

The Generation offers “unprecedented strength” from 13-inch Z-shaped, trailers-grade aluminum beams, Swensen said.

The frame is fastened completely with huck-bolts for safe and secure connections. A Hendrickson-brand air-ride suspension ensures a smooth ride, superior performance and rugged durability.

The trailer includes thoughtfully designed features, Swensen said. For example, by sloping the top rails toward the center of the trailer, the grain that accidentally lands on it just slides right into the trailer.

Cast aluminum bow sleeves allow easy removal and replacement of tarp bows.

“We had Shur-Co sew a ridge pole inside the tarp, because customers told us ridge straps make a mess. While we can’t take credit for the idea, we look forward to introducing customers to a better solution to reduce grain splash,” he said.

The trap door also includes features Swensen said customers had been requesting. The trap frame is mechanically fastened — not just welded.

There are knock rails around all four tub sides. The stainless steel door and gear rack never needs paint.

The trap’s four-inch wheels actually roll and are easily greased from the exterior. And the trap has “excellent ground clearance so there’s not a problem getting the trailer out of the rough terrain of a field,” Swensen said.