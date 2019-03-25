Last fall, it was announced Burlington Steamboat days would not be held in 2019. Last month, it was revealed instead a two-day music festival will be held on the riverfront, featuring one night of country music and one night of rock and roll.

Steamboat Days was cancelled in part because of declining fortunes, but also because BSD's organization was changing. A big part of that change involved renaming and reorganizing a BSD off-shoot, American Music Festival.

AMF was created to manage city-owned venues including Memorial Auditorium, the Port of Burlington and the Burlington Depot. The auditorium already was being managed by Ames-based VenuWorks. However, when VenuWorks decided not to renew its agreement with the city, the city had to seek other options.

The idea from the BSD board was to create a nonprofit arm to manage the venues. American Music Festival was formed to manage the venues and try to bring a variety of exciting events to the Burlington area.

The organization took off last year with a simple goal in mind: get people back into the buildings.

Staff set about the task by hosting a variety of events, with everything from extreme wrestling to haunted auditorium. In that first year, more than 50 events were held in the auditorium. AMF also booked nearly 90 events in its two other properties.

But with the cancellation of Steamboat Days in October, AMF became Burlington Riverfront Entertainment. Steamboat Days became a committee under the new organization.

By managing the city properties, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment will take in money from the city through its contract. This adds up to $400,000. The organization also gives back some of their proceeds, 20 percent, to the city. Last year, that amounted to more than $35,000.

Earlier this month, the country music lineup for June 21 was announced, with headliner Granger Smith. Smith’s "Back Road Song" peaked at No. 1 on the country airplay charts back in 2015.

Also playing that night will be Mitchell Tenpenny, who co-wrote Smith’s "If the Boot Fits." His song, "Drunk Me," reached No. 2 on the country charts last year.

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment hasn’t announced its rock night, although a slate of performers for the June 22 concert is expected soon.

As for Steamboat Days, BRE assistant director David Kroll said this year’s event is a test, to see if a music-centric Steamboat Days replacement will drive public interest.

“We’re not sure about the other stuff,” Kroll said.

He said they’ve heard mixed reactions about the other activities that were usually included in Steamboat Days, such as the carnival.

Kroll said that was Steamboat days it may not returning to its full glory, BRE will still be plugging away to provide entertainment to Burlington.

Saturday BRE will host Country Music Star Jerrod Niemann. Niemann had two songs, Lover, Lover and Drink to that all Night, peak No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts.

BRE will also host worship group Gaither on April 11. BRE also announced that it will be bringing a nationally touring rock artist to town, though the details have not been finalized.

Burlington Civic Music, which has always been associated with the auditorium, will continue to be a part of the entertainment lineup and they conclude their season with the horn sounds of Presidio Brass on April 9.

An event resurrected last year, Burlington Heritage Days, will return on September 13 and 14. BRE also will host all four Friday Fests this year as well as Haunted Auditorium.