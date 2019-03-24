Molly Onken’s dog day care and boarding facility, Flo+ Friends, located east of Slater, opened last week. On Thursday, Onken said the first week had been really good.

“The support I’ve gotten from the community … everybody… it’s been overwhelming,” she said. Onken said the first few days were hectic and a time for getting into routines, but she is so thankful to all the people who have chosen to bring their pets to her.

She’s still working on the boarding room and the front entryway for the business, and when the ground will allow for the completion of the work on the entryway, then she can get her sign put up, too.

She’s also anxious for the ground to dry up a little so she can let the dogs out to play in the 600-square-foot, back-yard, fenced-in area behind the facility.

As for the dogs she’s been caring for so far, Onken said, it’s a great beginning group of dogs for her to work with. “I absolutely love them. They’re perfect… I wish I could keep every one of them.”