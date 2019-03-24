Riders leaving Burlington on the final day of RAGBRAI in July, headed for Keokuk to dip their front tires in the Mississippi River, will cover some familiar ground getting there.

The Day 7 route for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, revealed Saturday, will have riders backtracking through West Burlington, Middletown and Geode State Park, then south to Iowa 16 before arriving in the day's first new town.

In all, the final day of the 47th annual cross-state bike ride will cover 62.5 miles, with a total climb of 1,725 feet.

After coming across Iowa 16 from Houghton on their way to Burlington, riders who turn north before reaching Denmark on Friday will turn east on Saturday and pedal into Denmark for a brief southward jaunt before the route turns west toward West Point. From West Point, riders will go Franklin, then Donnellson, which is the day's meeting town.

After leaving Donnellson, riders will go 13 miles to Montrose. From Montrose, they'll pedal the last 10.2 miles to Keokuk via the Great River Road on Lee County X-28.

RAGBRAI begins July 21 in Council Bluffs, bound for Atlantic. From Atlantic, riders will go next to Winterset on July 22. On July 23, the shortest road day of the week, goes 39 miles from Winterset to Indianola. Leaving Indianola on July 24, riders are in for their longest day, a 78-mile ride to Centerville. The ride arrives in Fairfield on July 25.

This year's ride is the first with two Mississippi River stops, giving riders the chance to dip their tires twice.

At 427 miles, the ride is the sixth-shortest in the event's history. With a total climb of 14,735 feet, is the eighth-flattest. Overall, this year's RAGBRAI is considered the eighth-easiest in 47 rides.

To learn more or to register, visit www.ragbrai.com.