Noah Thompson, left, and Easton Howell of Slater were out and about in Slater last Thursday afternoon, enjoying the warmth and sunshine over spring break. Thompson, 11, and a sixth-grader, and Howell, 10, and a fifth-grader, said they were looking to round up a few more friends to have a “Nerf war” with their Nerf blasters and guns. They had also been to Casey’s in town for a few treats. They both agreed it was nice to be outside after a long winter. Thompson said their favorite sledding hill by the golf course in Huxley wasn’t available to them this past winter, and even though they’d found other places to go sledding, “sledding is getting old,” he said. Photo by Marlys Barker