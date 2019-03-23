A total of 21 students each signed a certificate of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in a special ceremony for the College’s first ever Automotive Signing Day. The event was modeled after an athletics signing as each student in attendance officially commits to their respective programs as their future instructors look on.

Those attending the ceremony included Evan Larsen of Audubon, Carter Cullen of Adel, Bret Howard of Adel, Austin Snider of Stanhope, Nicco Romeo of Des Moines, Sean Pattschull of Des Moines, Cullen Trover of Des Moines and James Ingle of Granger, DMACC President Rob Denson, Joshua Anderson of Carroll, Wess Borkowski of Audubon, Will Jeschke of Carroll, Avory Vlieger of Fairmont, MN, Dylan Soper of Adair, Jacob Kooker of Ellsworth, Jordan Beneke of Pocahontas, Dakota Perkins of Pleasantville and Jonathan Hendrickson of Oskaloosa, Treven Counsell of Ames, Jonathan Moore of Des Moines, Benjamin Bahns of Grimes, Bryce Follett of Ankeny and the DMACC Bear.

Each of the students received a $500 scholarship through the DMACC automotive department. The students will be enrolled in DMACC’s Auto Mechanics Technology, General Motors Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP), MOPAR Chrysler Career Automotive Program (CAP) or Auto Chassis and Power Train program. All of the students signed a certificate of intent to attend DMACC in the fall 2019 semester.