When VERBIO North America purchased an energy plant in Nevada, it didn’t take long for the company to become part of the community. As major renovations take place at the new site, the leadership of Verbio saw an opportunity to help local volunteer firefighters with a project the firefighters recently started.

The Nevada Firefighters Incorporated, (the nonprofit volunteer association of the fire department) purchased two 40-foot steel semi-trailers to conduct search and rescue training, as well as having a live fire burn room. The containers allow firefighter to train using realistic live fire conditions similar to conditions found in a house fire. “The issue is most steel containers have a wood interior floor which easily burns when a pallet fire is lit inside the containers. The firefighters planned to raise money and create an all-steel burn area inside the trailers so the trailers would last longer. The prospect of purchasing steel was not a cheap option but necessary in order to reuse the containers for several years,” said Lt. Jason Corbin of the Nevada Community Fire Department. That is where Verbio stepped in. The company is new to Nevada and established early on they are good partners and good neighbors.

Plant Administrator Kathlyn Long said, “It was VERBIO’s sincere pleasure to be able to donate materials that Nevada Fire will utilize to build structures that will allow them to train in more realistic conditions, better preparing them for live events. It was recognized that we have scrap materials around here that could be repurposed into something that will benefit our community, and we took a critical interest in supporting Nevada Fire’s mission to construct a live fire training building.”

“Anytime our firefighters can get behind a nozzle in live fire situations in a safe training environment makes them better equipped to aggressively attack a structure fire when it is a real emergency. We are very pleased this project is coming to fruition quicker than we thought,” says Ray Reynolds, director of Fire & EMS. The donation of steel plating will allow the fire department to start live fire burn training, along with search and rescue, within the next 45 days.