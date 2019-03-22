Historic flood levels on the Amtrak California Zephyr route owned by BNSF Railway between Chicago and Omaha have led to a temporary track closure. Amtrak restored service between those cities and Denver, effective Thursday, by detouring over a Union Pacific Railroad route in Illinois and Iowa.

This detour is to the north of the regular route and results in a temporary suspension of service to Burlington, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa, Osceola and Creston. The Illinois stops missed by the detour at Naperville, Princeton and Galesburg are served by other Amtrak trains.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or the rail service's smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling the reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/Alerts.