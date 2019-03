The Collins-Maxwell FFA participated at District FFA Convention on March 2 at Indianola High School. The Ag CSI team of Blake Huntrods, Marissa Boege, Luke Huntrods, Jacob Waltemeyer, Ava Myers and Meyaurah Pratt advanced to State FFA Competition on April 15. Pictured: Front row: Brayden Weldon – Delegate, Jacob Waltemeyer, Luke Huntrods, Ava Myers, Caleb Buttz – Delegate; back row: Blake Huntrods, Marissa Boege and Meyaurah Pratt. Contributed photo