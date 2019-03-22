The city of Ames is hoping to begin temporarily patching potholes across the city as we say goodbye to the winter weather.

City of Ames Street Supervisor Dave Cole said this winter was bad for the roads because there has been a lot of moisture.

“Water is our worst enemy when it comes to potholes,” he said.

Cole said cracks in the road get filled with water, which freezes and expands the ground. When it warms up, that water melts again and any added moisture begins that process again — expanding the pothole.

“Tomorrow it can turn into a pothole even if it was just a crack (today),” Cole said.

The season to permanently fix potholes begins in late April and goes through late fall, as city crews work to fill the previous winter’s damage. For now, crews will fill the potholes with a temporary patch.

“There is asphalt that is made at the end of the year intended to always be flexible so we can put it in the hole and it will displace the water, and stay flexible,” Cole said. “It’s not a permanent type of patch.”

Although the temporary patches are supposed to hold through the pothole fixing season, sometimes they don’t if the weather is bad enough, Cole said.

“Usually the water will win again and we will have to come back and fix it in the spring,” he said.

Although there may not be many potholes, Cole said that the ones that are around can be deep and cause problems for your car.

“It’s done damage (to the car),” he said. “You drive over the ones that you think, those are a bumper.”

Any resident that sees a pothole and wants to tell the city about it, can use a variety of avenues to do so.

Cole said that Ames on the Go app allows residents to report potholes or other street service work that is needed. Residents can also visit the city’s public works page for phone numbers and emails to report potholes.

In the meantime, Cole said workers are going around the city every day to locate potholes and temporarily patch them.

As late spring nears, he said street construction will begin on putting in permanent patches for pot holes and complete street reconstruction.

“We’re trying to be proactive about it during the spring, summer and fall,” Cole said. “Unfortunately, that might mean someone might have to wait (in traffic) during a lane closure.”