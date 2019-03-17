The Nevada High School National Honor Society (NHS) inducted 29 new members on Thursday evening, March 14. Current members introduced each new member and presented them with a certificate, lapel pin, yellow rose and a membership card. To be inducted, a student must be at least a sophomore, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and complete an application. The high school faculty then votes on each member, and a final committee interprets that information for final selection.

The NHS chapter officers who organized and conducted the ceremony included President Kelby Rewerts, Vice President Lindsey Donnelly, Secretary Elizabeth Burlage and Treasurer Devin See. The National Honor Society faculty advisor is Kevin Cooper.