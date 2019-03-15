A public hearing on the plan will be held April 10.

WAPELLO — A proposed Wapello School District budget for Fiscal Year 2020 is projected to show a $1 decrease in its tax levy compared to this year’s rate, school officials reported Wednesday during the school board’s regular monthly meeting.

District business manager Eric Small said the projected tax levy was $13.79 per $1,000 taxable valuation, although the state might make some small adjustments once it gets submitted.

Small and Superintendent Mike Peterson said the district was able to reduce the levy because the district’s student enrollment was steady and the state had approved additional state aid.

Peterson said the budget could have been increased by boosting the district’s management fund, but he and Small had agreed it would not be ethical. However, they also warned if there is a student enrollment drop next year, the district could see a levy increase.

Meanwhile, the spending in the proposed budget is projected to be $10.03 million, with revenue forecast to be $10.25 million.

The board agreed to hold an April 10 public hearing on the spending plan.

In other action, Katie Hammond, a member of the Wapello Community Visioning Team, presented the board with a proposed sidewalk improvement project the team is hoping to submit for grant funding.

Hammond said the current plan calls for a four-phase project to improve sidewalks around the high school and elementary school campuses. The first phase would include two components and would represent the team’s first grant request, Hammond said.

Phase 1A would be a projected $12,000 proposal to construct a sidewalk and crosswalks along Cedar Street between Isett and Mechanic streets. Phase 1B would extend that work along Mechanic Street from the swimming pool parking lot to the water tower or a little beyond. That portion is projected to cost about $30,000.

Peterson said Phase 1B was one of the top priorities for the school district staff.

“The staff sees the need,” he said.

Hammond also described three other phases of the sidewalk/crosswalk improvement work. Phases 2 and 3 would extend sidewalks along portions of both sides of Pleasant Street from Cedar Street to the Dollar General store. Together, those phases are projected to cost $70,000.

Phase 4 would extend a sidewalk along school property east of U.S. 61 from Mechanic Street to Pleasant Street. Hammond said the cost estimate for that work was around $40,000.

She said the visioning committee was seeking the school board’s blessing to move forward with developing grant proposals. Although there was no official action, school board members indicated they supported the projects.

The board also:

• Approved the first reading of an ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) policy for assessment testing;

• Approved the 2019-20 school calendar on a 3-2 vote, with board president Duane Boysen and board member Matt Stewart objecting. The decision included holding elementary teacher-parent conferences in November;

• Accepted resignations from Kenna Greiner, junior high volleyball coach; Salvador Garcia, assistant high school track coach; Abby Boysen, elementary associate; and Cari Cline, junior high volleyball coach;

• Approved new hires, including Katy Anderson, pre-kindergarten teacher; Kenna Greiner, assistant volleyball coach; Dave Griffin, assistant boys track coach; Steve Hahnbaum, assistant girls track coach; and Brittani Beeding, junior high softball coach;

• Accepted an $11,660 bid for lawn care services from S&R Lawn Care, Muscatine, and tabled action on bids for new casework in the elementary.