Twenty-one DMACC students named to the 2019 All-Iowa Academic Team were honored at a recent recognition banquet held in Des Moines.

The team, receiving congratulations from DMACC President Rob Denson includes front row, left to right, Jessie Bustin of Des Moines, Laurice Verlaine Chewouo of Ames, Kari Edge of Waukee, Adnana Becirovic of Johnston, Katarina Marek of Vail and Alison Schweers of Arcadia; middle row, Denson, Natalie Alleman of Ankeny, Clara Bethke of Alexander, Thomas Wills of Osceola, Amy Yager of Coon Rapids, Benjamin Bryant of Fargo, N.D., Rebeka Bell of Nevada and Olivia Husk of Norwalk; back row, Alexander Bormann of Urbandale, Benjamin Sinnwell of Adel, Brandt Damman of Ames, Logan Perry of Moravia, Taylor Trueblod of Parkersburg, Adam Elmkarkech of Jacksonville, Fla., and Pedro Salazar of Des Moines. Mariesa Maceda of Ames could not attend the recognition banquet.

A total of 83 students from all 15 of Iowa‘s Community Colleges were named to the All-Iowa Academic Team.