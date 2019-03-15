Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented Agriculture Leader Awards to four Iowa-based organizations, one of them being Fareway, during the annual Agriculture Leaders Dinner held at the FFA Enrichment Center on Tuesday, March 12. The awards highlight the work of Iowa citizens, companies and organizations who have made significant contributions to the state’s agriculture industry.

“Iowans understand the unique and important role that agriculture plays in our state’s economy,” Naig said. “We are grateful to these organizations for advocating on behalf of our industry, fostering a sense of community, educating Iowans about our agricultural roots and pioneering advancements in testing technology. I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge their contributions and thank them for their continued leadership.”

Fareway has deep Iowa roots, dating back to 1938. The grocery chain operates more than 120 store locations in Iowa and neighboring states. Fareway holds family values in the highest regard, supporting and partnering with local businesses, communities and farmers.