The Nevada High School Class of 1966 announced it will be awarding two $850 college scholarships at the upcoming graduating seniors’ awards event.

This is the third consecutive year the alums have offered scholarships as a result of 35 of the 77 living classmates contributing nearly $35,000 toward an annual Legacy Scholarship Fund. The funds were invested so the scholarships will continue in perpetuity.

Story County classmates among the scholarship donors include Cindi Alexander-Dueland, Linda Dial-Glantz-Ward, Wayne Dulaney, Ray Dennis Harrelson, Steve Hohn, Hal Long, Linda Nelson-Johnson, Nancy Nelson-Newman, Ellen Parrish-Becvar, Roger Samson, Donna Stuehrk-Scherr and Joe Toot.

NHS seniors who will be pursuing either a traditional four-year college degree or seeking a two-year vocational-technical-trade degree should contact Jeff Baker, guidance counselor, to complete the simple application form.