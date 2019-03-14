The Nevada High School Key Club is hosting a dance marathon on Saturday, March 30. The Dance Marathon is raising money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The hospital relies on support from Dance Marathons all over the state. The University of Iowa Children’s Hospital cared for and provided a welcoming environment for over 77, 068 pediatric patients and their families in 2018. Level 11 of the hospital is dedicated entirely to the University of Iowa Dance Marathon Pediatric Cancer Center. The center includes our pioneering Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) program, the only pediatric BMT program in the state of Iowa.

The UI Dance Marathon Pediatric Cancer Center was designed for the comfort and convenience of patients and families. As of now, outpatient appointments and oncology infusion procedures take place in the Pediatric Specialty Clinic (PSC), and inpatient admissions take place in other areas of UI Hospitals & Clinics. Input from the care team and families led to combining inpatient and outpatient care in a single area. As a result of Dance Marathon efforts, both inpatients and outpatients are cared for on Level 11 in the new hospital.

By hosting a dance marathon, the Nevada High School Key Club is hoping to raise as much money as possible to donate to the University of Iowa hospital, to help them provide for patients and their families. If you are a high school student looking have fun and raise money for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, please considering going to the dance marathon. You do not have to be a Key Club member to participate.

The entrance fee is $40 and can all be fundraised — you can pick up a packet in the Nevada High School office. At the event there will be rollerskating, dodgeball, castleball and life-sized board games. Free food will also be provided at the event, and there will be guest families from the hospital to share their stories. If you don’t have high school student and will like donate to this cause, you can send money to the Nevada High School Office labeled ‘Dance Marathon.’ Please consider donating to this life-saving cause.