At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, around 20 residents of Ames and the surrounding area trickled into the Ames American Legion, 225 Main St., for 1 Million Cups.

“When we were planning the date, I didn't realize it was the Wednesday after Daylight Savings, so props to all of you for getting up extra early and being here today,” said Ryan Francois, co-founder of the company Rally Cap Properties and that day's presenter.

The program has been present in Ames for a little over one month. The Kauffman Foundation started the 1 Million Cups program as another way to help entrepreneurs in their careers.

Before the presentation at the Legion, everyone in attendance spent a few minutes getting to know each other, talking about why they were there and giving feedback on people's ideas for startups and businesses.

A few minutes after 8 a.m., everyone took their seats, sipped their coffee and listened to the presentation in store for the day.

Rally Cap Properties, a boutique real estate development firm, was started by two 2014 graduates of Iowa State University, Michael Donlin and Francois. Currently, the company is run by Francois alone.

For 10 minutes, he discussed what neighborhoods they focus on in Des Moines, how he works with outside contractors and how he wants the potential buyers of these homes to be a part of the entire process along with him, a fact, he said, that not many other people do in his line of work.

After that, the floor was open to questions, and for roughly 30 minutes, the conversation flowed.

Francois answered questions about how he gets buyers interested in neighborhoods of Des Moines that are sometimes seen as rundown; how he creates relationships with other homeowners around the areas they work in; and how he had to spend time researching the language of the business before being ready to talk to the banks.

“I spent a lot of time really on doing the homework, listening to podcasts, doing exercises, making sure that I had the terminology before I went to the bank and asked for a loan,” Francois said.

He told the story of how he once bought a property for $1 when other investors were offering to buy the property for thousands of dollars more. They worked with the city of Des Moines and along with their competitors, submitted their entire business proposal for the property.

“The other investors that proposed on that project were offering to pay $10,000 to $20,000, but were going to sell at a pretty average price point for that area, around $120 (thousand), I think. We said we would pay $1 for it and we would put in over $120 (thousand) into rehab and ultimately create a higher quality product and sell in the 200s (thousands),” he said. “Within one month of getting that property, we had a buyer lined up and it closed at $205,000. The city was happy because they have a long-term investment now that's going to generate a lot more in taxes over the lifetime of the home.”

In Ames, on the first Wednesday of every month, the meeting takes place at the M-Shop in the Memorial Union at Iowa State University in order to encourage more participation from the students. Every other Wednesday of the month, the meeting takes place at the American Legion, but next week, due to spring break, 1 Million Cups will not be meeting.