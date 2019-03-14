Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen announced there would be a board meeting next week, starting at 11 a.m. There are still volunteer opportunities for the PETS meeting to be held in Ames. Contact Dan Johnson for information.

Rotarians having anniversaries are Kathy Skinner, 22 years; Steve Henry, eight years; Emmi Miller, six years and Laurie Rohlfing, four years.

Christa Skaggs introduced Steve Skaggs, chairman of the Main Street Nevada steering committee. Steve talked about the application process and that Nevada was ready to apply. If Nevada is selected there will be many volunteer opportunities. The Main Street organization is nationwide. Iowa has one of the most successful programs in the nation. The program promotes historic preservation and renewal of the downtown area. There is financial assistance available with low cost loans to assist in the process. The committee is part of the Nevada Chamber of Commerce.

Matt Mardesen introduced Henry Corbin of the Nevada Historical Society. Henry is spearheading a campaign to restore Patton Park. Patton Park is located in a green space next to the Nevada Library. It is the oldest park in Nevada. He gave the group a history of the Patton family and how the park was created. There is a Patton Building on Main Street. Donations can be sent the Nevada Historical Society.

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met on March 5, at Memorial Lutheran Church. Vice President Paul Hunter led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Laura Van Allen gave the invocation. Mary Pevestorf led us in singing.

Paul introduced Andy Webb, who gave a presentation on the VOP (Volunteer Ombudsman Program). Volunteer Ombudsmen are advocates who work as an extension of the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman to protect the rights of Iowa’s long-term care residents. He and other volunteers work as advocates for residents and their families in Long-Term Care facilities. They observe, listen and interact with residents, and identify their concerns and rights. They empower and serve as a voice for the residents. They also observe general conditions in a facility and attend resident and family meetings at the invitation of council members.

Eighteen members answered to roll call. We were reminded of Teen Maze coming up in April. Birthdays were celebrated for Jerry Upchurch, Sandy Harrison and Shorty Jackson. Barb Cockshoot was the 50/50 drawing winner. We are looking for some of our snowbirds to return in the next few weeks. Visitors and guests are always welcome.