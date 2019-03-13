Burlington city workers begin to set up flood barriers north of the Port of Burlington on the riverfront in Burlington. The Mississippi River is on the rise due to recent rains and melting snow pack and the river is projected crest of 19.7 feet on Tuesday in Burlington.

