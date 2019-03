Brian Wildeboer, a 1990 graduate of Colo-NESCO, accepts his Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame plaque Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pictured with Wildeboer are (from left) his son Sam, wife Janet, daughter-in-law Justine and son Jonathan. Jonathan is holding Wildeboer’s granddaughter, Lucy. Photo by Sandy Cutler.