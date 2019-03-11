The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider 2019 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its March 15 meeting in Nebraska City.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the Terrace Room of Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road.

A public hearing is scheduled at the meeting for the waterfowl recommendations. The recommendation for early teal moves the season approximately one week later than 2018 dates to accommodate weekend days. All other waterfowl season recommendations include only calendar date adjustments.

The 2019 waterfowl recommendations are:

Early Teal – Low Plains: Sept. 7-22; High Plains: Sept. 7-15; Daily bag limit: six; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Youth Waterfowl – Zone 1: Oct. 5-6; Zone 2: Sept. 28-29; Zone 3: Oct. 19-20; Zone 4: Sept. 28-29; Daily bag and possession limits same as regular duck season

Duck and Coot – Zone 1: Oct. 12-Dec. 24; Zone 2: Oct. 5-Dec. 17 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 3: Oct. 24-Jan. 5 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 4: Oct. 5-Dec. 17; Daily bag limit: six (with restrictions); Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Dark Goose – East Unit: Oct. 28-Feb. 9; Niobrara Unit: Oct. 28-Feb. 9; North Central Unit: Oct. 5-Jan. 17; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 28-Feb. 9; Platte River Unit: Oct. 28-Feb. 9; Daily bag limit: five; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

White-fronted Goose – Statewide: Oct. 5-Dec. 8 and Jan. 18-Feb. 9; Daily bag limit: two; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Light Goose Regular Season – Statewide: Oct. 5-Dec. 25 and Jan. 18-Feb. 9; Daily bag limit: 50; Possession limit: none

Light Goose Conservation Order – East Zone: Feb. 10-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 10-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 10-April 5; Daily bag and possession limits: none

Crow – Statewide: Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14

Falconry – Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus, Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 3: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10

A public hearing is scheduled for input regarding the listing and delisting of state threatened and endangered species in the Commission’s District 1, which is southeast Nebraska.

The commissioners also will consider recommendations:

— to increase the Cash Change Fund at Victoria Springs State Recreation Area (SRA) and Schramm Park SRA, and to eliminate the Cash Change Fund at Lake Wanahoo

— to remove wildlife management area designations at Upper Brownville Bend, Hamburg Bend, Kansas Bend, William Gilmour, and Langdon Bend effective Oct. 1, 2019

— to clarify wildlife regulations to allow late-season doe/fawn antelope hunters the ability to legally carry a centerfire rifle or handgun while hunting, and to clarify the process for landowners to obtain a damage control permit for deer, antelope, elk or game birds

— to amend orders to change to the woodcock hunting season to the Saturday closest to Oct. 5 through the Monday closest to Nov. 18

— to move mountain (bighorn) sheep open seasons, permits authorized, bag limit, shooting hours and areas open from wildlife regulations to orders

The commissioners also will hear several staff reports, including updates on the Nebraska Upland Slam and The Berggren Plan for Pheasants and a preview of big game hunting.

A complete agenda is available at outdoornebraska.gov/commissioners/.