The Slater Area Historical Association is planning its second Lasagna Supper on Thursday, March 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall Museum, 318 First Ave., in Slater. Homemade lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks are on the menu. The cost is a $7 donation and take-out is available. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser for the organization as it pays down its debt on its new addition. Come join in the Italian Festa!