Around the world, people from many religious denominations will be joining together for United in Prayer Day.

The Burlington Contemplative Outreach Group will observe the event with their Day of Silent Prayer from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16, at Christ Episcopal Church, 623 N. Fifth St., in the Parish Hall.

The program will include periods of silent, centering prayer, a short video and presentation. A simple lunch will be provided. Admission is free.

The group meets weekly for silent prayer and reflection.