The Kiwanis Club of Perry, Iowa is proud to recognize Sarah Vaughn as Student of the Month for February 2019.

Sarah is an active participant in all her classes while also being very involved in extra-curricular activities. She does all the little things that are expected of students like being prepared for class, doing the readings, and participating in discussions.

Sarah conducts herself in a very professional manner and is a good role model for other students.

Sarah is an asset to Perry High School and deserving of the student of the month nomination. Congratulations Sarah on being the February Kiwanis Student of the Month.