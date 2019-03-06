Chris Greenwald's home was brought into the city in 2008. Now, in order to sell it, he requested it be annexed back to Lee County.

FORT MADISON — In what was thought to be a first for the city of Fort Madison, a local property owner's request was granted to remove his home from the city limits.

Chris Greenwald, a member of the Fort Madison City Council, lives on Timberlane Drive in a subdivision outside of city limits. The property was voluntarily annexed into the city in 2008, in part so Greenwald could continue to serve on the council.

Greenwald now wants to sell his home, but the interested buyer has said the sale was contingent on moving the home out of city limits, in an effort to avoid the $2,132 in annual property taxes.

The resolution was approved 4-2, with Greenwald abstaining, but not without vocal dissent from some in the audience and on the council.

Councilman Chad Cangas said he had "serious ethical issues" with Greenwald's request and thought it put the city in "a really precarious position" for others to come forward in the future and make the same request.

Cangas and Bob Morawitz were the two dissenting votes.

City manager David Varley echoed Cangas' concern about a precedent the council could set in approving the annexation.

"I certainly wouldn't want to see us be inundated with other requests, especially from businesses, to leave the city," said Varley.

Mayor Brad Randolph defended the annexation into the city as a way to allow Greenwald to serve, but also in hopes county residents on the outskirts of Fort Madison would consider voluntarily annexing their properties, too.

"That hasn't happened," said Randolph, "but that was part of the reasoning."

Sue Andrews of Fort Madison addressed the council in opposition to reversing the annexation, calling Greenwald's request "terribly unethical."

"I think it's unethical," said Andrews. "I think you should all be in an uproar over it, for him to ask for a special favor to sell his house."

Richard Fehseke, a local attorney, told the council "he was engaged to look at ways to determine whether, when this particular property was annexed, whether it was done properly."

Based on his research, Fehseke concluded the annexation was not carried out properly in 2008, and therefore Iowa law allowed for the property owner to reverse the annexation as long as it was approved by the city council.

"From a legal perspective, this is a challengeable annexation," he said, "whereas other people wouldn't have that challenge to launch. And so I think the city has the ability to distinguish between this request and the request that may just walk in off the street, to help guard yourselves against everybody and their brother asking for something similar to be done."

Other business

• The council approved the $5.9 million Fiscal Year 2020 budget;

• A $24,500 proposal from SmithGroup was accepted to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether a dock could be built along the Mississippi River to accommodate a Viking Cruise Lines boat in Fort Madison. The company has expressed interest in making Fort Madison a stop along the Mississippi River cruise, but needs a docking area large enough to accommodate their vessels.