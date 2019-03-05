Even though unemployment in the state is at an all-time low, regional staff remains busy helping prepare people for their careers.

Unemployment in Iowa is historically low, but it doesn't mean business is slow at Iowa Workforce Development.

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack learned Monday about efforts underway locally to match unemployed Iowans with new jobs, prepare inmates for life after prison and help high school students learn about employment opportunities in southeast Iowa.

"Having the one stop shop where they can come makes such a difference here," said Courtney Mullen, WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) co-director for Southeastern Community College, at the Iowa Works Center in Burlington.

Loebsack, Iowa's 2nd District congressman, was in Muscatine, Burlington and Donnellson Monday to connect with his constituents. After learning about the local workforce office, he went south to Central Lee High School for a conversation with farmers and local leaders.

With a low unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in Des Moines County and 3.6 percent in Lee County, Mullen said the area workforce staff has increased its efforts to find work for the chronically unemployed, but also prepare people young and old for future careers.

Iowa Works in Burlington is the only full-time office of its kind in the area, making it an essential point of contact for job seekers. In Lee County, there no longer is an office in Keokuk and the site in Fort Madison only is open two days per week at the Lee County Health Department.

For many rural residents, filing for unemployment, keeping in contact with staff and getting to Burlington can prove difficult without reliable internet service or transportation.

"Everything's online," Mullen said, of the 13-page unemployment form and weekly check-ins.

Loebsack, a former member of the education and labor committees in Congress, said workforce development "is a big issue."

"I want to make sure this thing is working properly," he said, referencing the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, signed into law in 2014 to overhaul the nation's approach to workforce development.

Currently, the U.S. Department of Labor is considering reducing the workforce development regions in Iowa from 15 to six.

"It would be tough for us," Mullen said.

In addition to their work with the unemployed, local staff also visit area schools to promote job opportunities, resume building and how to be a quality employee. In Lee County, students from its three school districts have the opportunity to participate in the 12-Plus program at Central Lee High School so they can connect with local businesses before graduation.

Of the 16 students who participated in the latest class, Mullen said five will have their industrial maintenance certification from SCC when they graduate high school.

In partnership with the Lee County Economic Development Group, Iowa Works staff helps teach classes preparing students for the intricacies of a job interview and how to develop the communication skills necessary to succeed.

"There's so much in the workforce now that requires soft skills," Loebsack said.