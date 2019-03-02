DMACC Ankeny Campus student Dani Kasner of Collins was recently inducted into the Beta Epsilon Eta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society. She was among the 26 DMACC Ankeny Campus students who attended the recent induction ceremony on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. PTK has recognized academic excellence in two-year colleges since 1918. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in a two-year college, have completed at least 12 hours of coursework leading to an associate degree program and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.