The board will discuss the proposal to allow the vehicles on county roads at two more meetings before it is up for final approval.

MONTROSE – The Lee County Board of Supervisors crossed the first hurdle Tuesday in the debate on whether to allow the use of off-road vehicles on county roads.

The proposed ordinance was approved 4-1 at the board's weekly meeting, with an amendment by chairman Gary Folluo requiring an annual review of the ordinance. Supervisor Rich Harlow was the lone dissent on the vote, stating he disagreed with the time restrictions in the ordinance.

Under the proposal, riders would be allowed to use all-terrain (ATV) and utility task vehicles (UTV/side-by-side) between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. on gravel roads in Lee County. Driving on paved roads only would be permitted as a means to get to the closest gravel road.

A standing-room-only crowd filled the seats in the meeting room at the sheriff's department, with more than a dozen proponents of the ordinance in attendance to voice their support.

Supervisors Ron Fedler and Matt Pflug worked with Sheriff Stacy Weber, recorder Nancy Booten, engineer Ben Hull and attorney Ross Braden to draft the five-page proposal.

"I believe that this country was founded on freedom to do what you want to whether you agree with it or not," said Felder. "We've got to stop taking our citizens' freedom away from them. They know the dangers, they know the risks, and so if they choose to do this, that's because it's their choice."

Currently, it is illegal under most circumstances to use off-road vehicles on Lee County roadways. Neighboring Des Moines County passed an ordinance in October 2018 legalizing their use, while Jefferson and Van Buren counties have had ordinances in place for several years.

Many in the audience said they used their vehicles to drive to neighboring homes and businesses, hunt, and for work purposes.

Steve Armstrong, owner of Armstrong Tractor in Donnellson, an ATV/UTV dealer, said the lack of an ordinance in Lee County has "impeded" his sales here.

"It's a revenue stream," said Armstrong, of the local sale and use of the vehicles. "Basically what these folks in this room are saying is, 'Gentlemen, we want to use your roads and we want to pay you to do it.'"

John Garrels of Fort Madison, formerly a long-time motorcycle rider, said he gave up riding motorcycles because of how dangerous it has become to use them on highways with an increased number of distracted drivers.

Garrels said he was supportive of the ordinance, but would prefer not to require a Lee County permit on top of what is mandated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"I think we're severely limiting our abilities to attract people to come to the county to ride if we have county by county licensing," he said.

Weber said he and his deputies have "encountered a lot" of ATVs/UTVs on the roadways and they "use a lot of discretion" when deciding whether to issue a citation.

"As far as us being for it," Weber said of the ordinance, "I'm for the lawful use of anything that allows people to enjoy their lives. I think everybody who works for me is, too."

Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone told The Hawk Eye Tuesday since an ordinance was passed there last fall, "We really haven't had any trouble."

"It's been a good experience so far," said Johnstone. "We're real happy with it right now."

Other business

• A public hearing was set for 9:01 a.m. March 12 for the supervisors to consider final approval of the $30 million Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

• A $1.1 million contract was awarded for pavement widening on Lee County X23, J40 and W62.

• A three-year, $18,000 annual contract was approved to utilize Safety Personnel Resources, LLC for safety training for county employees.