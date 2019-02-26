The proposal would allow the off-road vehicles to be driven primarily on the county's gravel roads.

MONTROSE — The Lee County Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance today on whether to allow off-road vehicles on county roads, a debate that recently consumed many supervisors meetings in its neighboring county.

The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors approved a similar law in October 2018, after a local resident petitioned the board to allow all-terrain and utility task vehicles on county roads. Since the ordinance took effect, the recorder's office said it has issued 129 county permits to ATV/UTV owners.

Lee County will vote on the first reading of the ordinance 9 a.m. today at the sheriff's department in Montrose. The ordinance can be voted on up to three times before it is formally approved to take effect.

The proposal intends to keep ATV/UTV use on paved roads "to an absolute minimum," instead allowing the vehicles to operate between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. on gravel roads.

Key components of the ordinance include:

• Operators must have a valid driver's license and be at least 18;

• The speed limit for both vehicles is 35 mph;

• Drivers must operate them on the roadway or shoulder, not in a ditch;

• UTVs must be operated while wearing a seat belt; no more than one passenger is permitted on an ATV.

At a supervisors meeting earlier this month, Jackson Township resident Al Nelson voiced his opposition to the proposed ordinance, which had yet to be introduced to the public.

"Granted, people today still run them on the roads — I know that, you know that and everybody else knows that — but because people run them on the roads isn't a reason to bring them back and say, 'OK, let's do it because we can't stop them anyway,'" said Nelson.

Currently, it is illegal to operate ATVs or UTVs on any public roadway in Lee County.

"I just think that we don't even need to discuss that issue," Nelson said.

If the ordinance is approved, ATV/UTV owners will be required to register their vehicle with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and purchase a permit through the Lee County recorder's office. The supervisors will set a fee for the county permit through a resolution.