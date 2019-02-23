WAPELLO — The Louisa County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish to stock farm ponds.

Available fish include channel catfish, bluegill, red-ear sunfish, largemouth bass, black crappie, yellow perch, walleye, head minnows, grass carp and Koi.

Orders will be taken through April 24. The fish will be available for pickup from 1 to 2 p.m. April 26 at the office. Payment by either cash or check will be required at pickup.

Profits will go toward conservation education, scholarships and promotion of natural resources in Louisa County.

For pricing, sizes and ordering information, call the SWCD at (319) 523-6411, Ext. 3, stop at the office at 260 Mulberry Street in Wapello or e-mail pam.wright@ia.necdnet.net.