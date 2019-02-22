Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students from the Boone area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the spring semester:
Taylor Abernathy, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Alfred & Arline Jensen
Kendra Allen, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Ick-Vagt
Allyson Anderson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Holst #2
Kate Anderson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation
Denver Blinn, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus
Christina Bryant, Health Information Technology, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation
Susanne Byrd, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Walter & Lucile Murken
Jessica DeWitt, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $500 Harold Cunningham
Angelica Diaz Delarosa, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken
Rebecca Dodd, Accounting, Boone, $400 Ick-Vagt
Scott Fank, Electronics Engineering Technology, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation
Tavien Gillette, Undecided, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus
Darian Gray, Liberal Arts, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken
Andresa Hicks, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Wesley L. Herrald Endowment
Kennedy Hilsabeck, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus
Morgan Holmes, Business Administration, Boone, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken
Sameria Jackson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken
Thomas Mahoney, Undecided, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken
Daiton Martin, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation
Joshua Miravalles, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $500 Richard D. Beckwith
Ashlee Moorman, Associate General Studies, Boone, $500 Dr. Wayne Rouse
Mackenzie Parrish, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Alfred & Arline Jensen
Leah Ray, Criminal Justice-(Law Enforcement Emphasis), Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation
Jakob Richardson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Ick-Vagt
Aliyah Robinson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Athletic
Emma Rouse, Undecided, Boone, $500 Boone High School Class of ‘69
Kaylee Russell, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Alfred & Arline Jensen
Cailey Schaa, Medical Assistant, Boone, $400 Ick-Vagt
Jadyn Shonka, Environmental Science, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation
Kaine Simmonds, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken
Delilah Wallace, Undecided, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus
Annie Wallert, Liberal Arts, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken