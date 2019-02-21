• Taylor Webb of Nevada was one of 27 Wartburg College students or recent graduates to win an award at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards Feb. 7 in Des Moines. Webb earned an honorable mention in the Best Newscast division for the March 23, 2018, edition of Cedar Valley Today.

• Edison Weig of Nevada and Matthew Hill of Mc Callsburg earned a spot on the fall 2018 dean’s list for Central College. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher.

•DMACC students from Nevada have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the spring semester. The recipients include: Caitlin Barker, liberal arts, $400 General; Hannah Casey, nursing associate degree, $1,000 Health Sciences and Gillian Tupper, liberal arts, $400 George T. Leonard.

• Sydney See of Nevada, an animal science major at Iowa State University, attended the 2019 Iowa Professional Agricultural Student (PAS) Organization Spring Leadership Conference and participated in contests. See was a member of the first place equine team and placed first individually in equine. With these results, See qualified for national convention and competition, which is held this year in Loveland, Colo.