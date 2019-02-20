The public hearing for the proposed budget it set for March 6.

WEST BURLINGTON — Southeastern Community College's property tax levy will remain the same for the fourth consecutive year.

Pending board approval of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, residents of SCC's service area in Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren and Washington counties will pay $1.57 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

"We're proposing that the rate remain the same," SCC Vice President of Administrative Services Kevin Carr told the board of trustees Monday.

Of the proposed tax levy, 20 cents will go toward the college's general fund, 20 cents will go toward the plant fund, 9 cents will go toward the equipment replacement fund and 22 cents will go toward the bonds and interest fund.

The last time SCC's tax levy rate differed was in fiscal year 2016, when it was $1.13 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

In total, the proposed $41.019 million budget requires $4.837 million in property taxes levied. The rest of the money will come from a $252,295 utility replacement tax; $330,000 in student fees; $9.33 million in tuition; $8.6 million in state aid; $2.216 million in other state aid; $3.194 in federal aid; $808,000 in sales-service; and $11.451 from other revenues.

Carr noted that property valuations have gone up since last year, especially in Lee County, where the Dakota Access Pipeline and Iowa Fertilizer Co. have resulted in total property valuation increase of $117 million.

"What's unusual here, in a positive way, is the jump of the valuation of Lee County," Carr said.

The trustees passed a motion setting a public hearing for the budget for 4:30 p.m. March 6 in the boardroom at the college's West Burlington campus.