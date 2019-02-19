The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a fourth person suspected in the September 2017 killing of Demarcus Antonio "Peanut" Chew.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Burlington Police Department, Emmanuel E. Jarrett Spann, 30, is wanted on Des Moines County warrants charging him with first-degree murder, a class A felony, and conspiracy to commit murder, a class C felony. The warrants for his arrest were issued Jan. 11.

Lt. Adam Schaefer, commander of the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, said Spann should be considered armed and dangerous and urged people not to attempt to apprehend him by themselves.

Spann is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Schaefer said it is believed Spann is aware of the warrants for his arrest as the Burlington Police Department received a phone call earlier this month from someone claiming to be Spann inquiring if police were looking for him.

"We have been trying to get him to turn himself in to face the charges in court, but have been unsuccessful up to this point," Schaefer said.

Spann is believed to be in the Chicago area, where he was last seen. Chicago police and the Cook County Sheriff's office have been notified of the warrants for Spann's arrest, as has the U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, which apprehended another suspect in the case, Andre Harris, last week. The task force covers the Chicago area into Wisconsin and Iowa.

He still may turn himself in in either Iowa or Illinois or in any jurisdiction because there is nationwide pickup for the warrant.

Spann is believed to be one of five people who conspired against and killed Chew shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 10, 2017, outside 1021 N. Fifth St., where his mother lived at the time. Chew had just returned from a night of clubbing in Gulfport, Illinois, when he was ambushed and shot to death while in the backseat of a car.

Antoine Spann, 29; Derrick Parker, 44; and Harris, 28, also have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for their alleged involvement in Chew's death. Antoine Spann pleaded guilty earlier this month to lesser charges in exchange for providing truthful testimony in other trials related to the case. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. He now is at the Iowa Medical & Classification Center at Oakdale.

Schaefer said one additional person is wanted in connection with Chew's death, but that person is in custody in an outside jurisdiction.

"The only person who is outstanding as far as we're looking for is Emmanuel Spann," Schaefer said, explaining that person will be charged upon being extradited back to Des Moines County. "If there's future cooperation with any of the defendants, it may lead to anybody else that may be involved, but as of right now, it's those five individuals."

Anyone with information about Emmanuel Spann's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375, Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835, or the local jurisdiction where Spann may be located. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to Emmanuel Spann's arrest

"If they believe (Emmanuel Spann) is in another jurisdiction, notify the local jurisdiction first and then call Crime Stoppers," Schaefer said.

According to court documents, the five suspects were caught on surveillance footage watching Chew's movements in the hours leading up to his death before following him to the North Hill area in two separate vehicles. Security camera footage taken in the area showed the same two vehicles fleeing the area at high rates of speed at about the same time a report of shots-fired was made to police.

Throughout the investigation, detectives with the BPD and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified that A.J. Smith may have been involved in Chew's death due to an escalating feud between Smith and Timothy Chew, Demarcus Chew's brother. The two had been involved in a running gun battle in the North Hill area in May 2017. Only Timothy Chew was charged in that incident.

Smith told investigators he had been in Keithsburg, Illinois, about 30 miles from Burlington, at the time of Demarcus Chew's death. He took video of himself showing his whereabouts after receiving a phone call from a phone number used by Antoine Spann at about 6 a.m. Sept. 10, 2017. Antoine Spann was spotted in Keithsburg later that morning.

Smith was shot to death in March 2017 in the Golden Gate neighborhood of Chicago. Schaefer said the BPD has shared information about Smith with the Chicago Police Department in its investigation into Smith's death.

A Snapchat video posted to an account belonging to Ceasar Davison, who also was spotted watching Demarcus Chew and getting into one of the vehicles that followed him from the nightclub, showed Davison sitting in a vehicle and thumbing through a stack of cash estimated to be at least $20,000. Antoine Spann is shown in the video sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and can be heard saying "RIP." Emmanuel Spann is shown sitting in the front seat.

Schaefer said the social media post was helpful in the investigation, but he noted the investigation by the BPD and DCI was extensive enough that the people involved were identified regardless of the information revealed in the video.

Harris and Parker are being held in local county jails in lieu of $2.025 million bonds each.

Parker, who pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday, is set to go to trial April 30. Burlington public defenders James Beres and James Carter have been appointed to represent Parker.

Harris, who was extradited to Des Moines County Friday, is set to next appear in court at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.