The RSVP 55+ Adult Caregiver Respite Program is available to fulltime caregivers in Boone County. The program offers the gift of time, rest and relief to a full-time caregiver of an adult family member or friend who is elderly, disabled or has an ongoing medical condition or illness.

Respite volunteers offer quality companionship to care recipients, and our service is free. If you are a fulltime caregiver, or know someone who is, call the RSVP Volunteer Program at (515) 433-7836. All volunteers must pass a background check before being accepted into the volunteer program.

The In-Home Visitation program is for individuals living alone. RSVP has volunteers who visit in the home of socially isolated or disabled older adults to provide conversation and a social connection. If you do not get out much, or if you know someone who does not get out much, and would enjoy visits, call RSVP Volunteer Program at (515) 433-7836. All volunteers must pass a background check before being accepted into the volunteer program. This is a free service.

The ALZ Hero Project is an at-home volunteer opportunity, involving phone assurance calls to caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Training is provided. Volunteers should have some experience or knowledge of Alzheimer’s or Dementia. There is a time commitment of one hour a week.

You can also share your knowledge and assist with Facebook or our website to promote nonprofit programming and services. Help assist with Facebook postings or keeping our website up to date. This is a great at-home volunteer opportunity.

If you would like to get involved through the RSVP Volunteer Program, and help keep people in their home and build relationships; help local nonprofits, education, health proprietors meet their needs and carry out their mission through volunteerism; have choices of volunteer opportunities that fit your schedule and respects your personal preferences; and to help us tell the story of how volunteers can make a difference, call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program office at (515) 433-7836, or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.