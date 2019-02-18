Events

1 p.m., 2/23 and 3/16

Anime Club!

Join us for Anime episodes, crafts and snacks! Episodes rated PG13+.

2/27

Early Out Adventures: Raised Salt Painting

Early Out Adventures are for school aged kids during early dismissals. This week we will create artwork with raised salt paints!

4 p.m., 2/28

Gamer Club

Bring your favorite board/card game or play one of ours! Ages 8+.

9 to 11 a.m., 3/2

Tail Waggin’ Readers

Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog! Students in 1st through 5th grade may sign up for a 20 minute time slot to read to a therapy dog partner. Please call the library to register for an available time!

10 a.m., 3/2

Spanish Storytime

Whether you are a native speaker, or looking to learn, you’ll love our Spanish Storytime! All ages and families welcome. Cuentos en español. Todas las edades son bienvenidas.

6:30 p.m., 3/5

Book Club

This book club is for ages 18+ and meets the first Tuesday evening of every month. If the Library is closed on the first Tuesday for a holiday, book club will be held on the second Tuesday of the month. This month we will be reading Ordinary Grace by William Kent Kruger.

5:30 to 8 p.m., 3/5

One on One: Address an Official

Drop in anytime between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to bend the ear of a Grimes City Council member. Share your thoughts, concerns, and ideas for the future of Grimes. We are here for you! No registration necessary.

4 p.m., 3/7

Open Makerspace Hour

Join us as we explore the new Makerspace Cart! Use the hour to start a new project or explore all the current offerings, which include Legos, perler beads, MYNT3D pen, and needle felting. Ages 8+.

5:30 p.m., 3/7

Ask-A-Counselor

Register for a 30-minute time slot with Maxx Godsey from Renewal Conciliation Services. Sit down for a free consultation to determine the best option for resolving your internal or relationship conflict. Offered the first Thursday evening of each month. Please call the Library at 515-986-3551 for an individual appointment.

10:30 a.m., 3/9

WHAM! POW! READ!

How do superheroes get so… SUPER? They read! Come to the Library to read with a superhero from Avengers of the Knight. All ages. Please register.

4 p.m., 3/12

ASL at the Library

Join us for a Sign Language basics for all ages. No registration.

10 a.m., 3/16

Messy Crafts at the Library

This hands-on program will allow kids to explore different textures and create their own colors as they make art with soap and shaving cream paint. This hands on experience might get messy so wear older clothes. The library will also supply paint shirts!

9 a.m., 3/18

Red Cross Babysitting Course

Youth aged 11-15 gain the knowledge and confidence to care for infants and school-aged children. A $35 class fee is due prior to class, and a sack lunch brought that day. Participants will receive Red Cross certification, registration required.

3/18 5:45-7:45 p.m.

Ask-A-Lawyer - Register for a 15 minute time slot with Cynthia Letsch from Letsch Law Firm. Get advice on whether you have a legal issue that is worth pursuing and assistance finding a lawyer who can help you. Offered the third Monday of each month.

3/20 1 p.m.

Wood Shop – Build your own pencil holder while learning about tool safety. Ages 8-12. Registration required.

3/21 3 p.m.

Water Petals - Explore science and art with water and make your own self-blooming flowers! Ages 5-9.

Storytimes

Move and Groove: Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Ages 2+ can join Kelly for some fun with stretching, dancing, singing and, of course, a lesson or story. No registration required.

Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Toddlers 18 months to 3 years old and a caregiver are invited to join us as we introduce literacy and a love of books through storytelling, rhymes, songs and crafts. No registration required.

Preschool Story Time: Wednesdays at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years are invited to join us as we share stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts. No registration required.

Evening Story Time: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Families are invited to listen to stories, participate in songs and rhymes, and make a craft. No registration required.

Friday Story Time: Fridays at 10 a.m.

Kids of all ages are invited to join us as we share stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts. No registration required.

Baby Lapsit: Fridays at 11 a.m.

A time for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers to play and grow through songs, short stories, nursery rhymes, and other developmental activities. No registration required.