The Central Iowa Division of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps is seeking highly motivated youth to become members of our program. The Division is holding a new member Informational Open House from 6:15 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, This open house will be held at the Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave.

Sea Cadets is a leadership and adventure program for youth ages 10-17 that have a desire to learn about the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force.

Training is available this summer and one weekend a month throughout the year.

For more information or to RSVP, email command@iowacadets.org, see http://iowacadets.org or see Central Iowa Sea Cadets on Facebook.