The Nebraska City High School speech team placed 3rd overall as a team at the EMC meet as Gretna High School and Norris High School were the champion and runner-up teams at conference respectively, and we had two individual conference champions--Ellie Higgins in humorous and Angelica Stiles in entertainment. Our other medalists included: Ellie Higgins--2nd place in serious Lilly Frields and Christian Tietz--3rd place in duet Sarah Murray--3rd in persuasive Angelica Stiles & Langston Hoover--4th in duet Alexandria Horcasitas--5th in entertainment Eli McNeely--5th in extemporaneous Eli McNeely, Alexandria Horcasitas, Sarah Murray, and the duet team of Angelica Stiles and Langston Hoover earned a medal for the first time this year, which is really encouraging as the district meet is now less than one month away.