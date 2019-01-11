Nevada High School animal science students studied animal surgery, including using different needles, patterns and thread types. Most students found the needle holders to be useful to help guide the needles through the simulated surgical wound or laceration. Bananas were used in the lab for the students to practice on. Students were impressed with the thickness and size of some of the needles that are used on cattle. Dr. Rick Cooper of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic in Tama donated the needles, needle holders and samples of suturing threads.