United Way of Story County (UWSC) is announcing a Community Impact (Major) Grant opportunity for projects that have a human service focus in the areas of health, education and financial stability. Grant amounts will start at $7,500, and agencies submitting proposals may or may not be partner agencies of UWSC. The deadline for submitting letters of intent is Friday, Feb. 22. Applications deemed appropriate will be notified March 8, and given the opportunity to submit a full grant application.

Letter of intent forms are available on the UWSC website (www.uwstory.org/grants). More information, project criteria and a timeline can be found on the form. The UWSC Allocations Committee will review full proposals and make a recommendation to the UWSC board of directors, which will make the final decisions on programs and initiatives to be funded at its May board meeting.

Proposals must address programs and initiatives that support the mission of UWSC and one of the community impact areas of health, education and financial stability. Programs must have clear outcomes and show how long-term funding will be secured beyond grant funds. Proposals for expenses not critical to the program, ongoing expenses (e.g. staffing), events, budget deficits and endowments will not be considered.

Letter of intent submissions should be made electronically to unitedway@uwstory.org. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Jean Kresse at 515-268-5142.