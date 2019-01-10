Even though the weather got a little bit icy on that Monday afternoon, 30 people still came out for the New Year’s Eve party at the Center. We enjoyed a variety of Alley’s pizzas and a large selection of finger foods.

We were stumped by some Christmas trivia and got to know our table friends better by sharing some “Iowa” conversation starters. Carol Burnett brought us a few laughs from the past and we finished off the evening with a variety of table games. The evening was made perfect when Don Williams brought his computer to put a beautiful fireplace scene on our TV.

Now it is onward into the new year. Our January potluck will be on the 14th at our usual time of 11:30. Sandra Hunter who owns and operates the Maxwell Christmas tree farm will be our guest speaker. She will tell us about the variety of trees available at the nearly 4,000-tree farm. I’m sure she is still catching her breath after the busy work of helping families pick the perfect tree for their home.

During the same week, on Wednesday at 1 p.m., will be our movie day. I am planning to show “The Final Season” which is about the Norway, Iowa baseball teams who won the state baseball championship for 20 straight years until their school closed in 1990. This is a happy story, but it will also take you back to the times when many small towns fought to keep their schools. I hope you will put Jan. 16 on your calendar and join us on movie day.