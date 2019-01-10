Nevada FFA members participated in the Iowa FFA Amplify Conference on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Iowa FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. Students participating learned in several sessions the theme of having a vision which may translate to; See, Believe & Achieve. The articulation of this was taught in the following segments;

• Examine the importance of having a vivid vision

• Discover personal passions and talents to shape a clearer vision of the future

• Create a detailed vision of who (not just what) they want to be in life

• Develop a sense of self-confidence and winning mentality

• Establish a strategy to reach for their declared vision

• Summarize the value of accountability in reaching vision

Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, accompanied the students and worked with other teachers at the Iowa Association of Ag Educators meeting, and an afternoon of instructional topics sharing. The conference fee was $40 per student and this was paid by the Nevada FFA Chapter.

IMG_1477.jpg , not pictured Kevin Cooper, Nevada FFA advisor