Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met on Dec. 18 at Memorial Lutheran Church. The second-graders from Nevada Central Elementary, under the direction of Kristi Kenealy, came to entertain us with Winter Holiday music. They joined us in the Pledge of Allegiance and then performed their songs. We treated them to cookies upon their return to school.

Leland Roegner told us of programs lined up for the next several months. Also reported was that the third- and fourth-grade K-Kids had a fundraiser, collecting $1,303 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Johann Thiel treated us to special Christmas cake and extra plates of goodies. We acknowledged our special guests, an interclub from the morning Nevada Kiwanis. In attendance were Brenda Hobson, Rick Bartosh, Nancy Port, Kristi Kenealy and Jody Melcher. Also visiting from Ames Kiwanis were Gary Wade and Cynthia Gaunt. Gary closed our meeting with a humorous story. Leland won the 50/50 drawing and Laura Van Allen won the fresh flowers provided by Johann.

Guests and visitors are always welcome. We have social time at 9 a.m., followed by our program and meeting, and we are finished by 10:30. There are some wonderful programs in the upcoming months, so come and see what we are about.