Story County Conservation board meeting

The Story County Conservation board invites the public to attend its monthly board meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at McFarland Park, 56461 180th St., Ames.

Meeting agendas will be available on www.storycountyconservation.org the Friday prior to board meetings.

For more information about this meeting, contact Story County Conservation at 515-232-2516 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday), email us at conservation@storycountyiowa.gov or visit www.storycountyconservation.org.

Winter Hikes with the Outdoor Alliance of Story County

Get out of the house with other outdoor enthusiasts and explore local public areas this winter. Hikes are held on Thursdays, beginning at 1:30 p.m., and are expected to last no more than two hours.

Cold, wind, snow and more are all part of winter; unless otherwise notified, the hikes go on as long as the roads are safe to drive. We will however, wrap things up early under harsh conditions. The hikes may vary from good exercise to a social stroll and will end with snacks and beverages (bring your own). Please leave your dog warm and at home. No registration is necessary.

Jan. 3: E-18 Greenbelt Access

Jan. 10: Reactor Woods

Jan. 17: Dakins Lake

Jan. 24: McFarland Park

Jan. 31: Robison Wildlife Acres

Feb. 7: Soper’s Mill South

Contact the Outdoor Alliance of Story County with questions at info@oasco.org. These hikes are co-sponsored by Story County Conservation.