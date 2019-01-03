Did you know that Colo was formed as a railroad town?

According to Colo resident Mary Eley, men working with the railroad bought the land and then sold it later. For this reason, the names of the first purchasers of the land don’t always have a direct connection to those families who actually settled in the town.

And before they bought the land where Colo is currently located, there was another nearby settlement to the southwest of the current town about two miles, just to the northwest of Hickory Grove.

“Have you heard of New Albany Township?” Eley asked. “There was a village or settlement there … near the east branch of Indian Creek and Dye Creek.”

Eley said if you look at the 1872 map of the area, the timber and woods ran along where those two creeks met, and according to what she has read, that was where people in the Colo area first settled. When the railroad came through around the 1860s, “then people came up here to settle,” she said of the town’s current location.

Dorothy Cerka added that the railroad at that time actually stopped at Colo, which was its western terminus.

Eley, Cerka and Sharon Wilson met recently at the Colo Library to talk about Colo’s history, something the three are passionate about.

Their passion for history stems from the fact that all three have family that goes back several generations in the Colo area. Their love of history is also why the three women are founding members of the Colo Historical Association (CHA), which formed in October of 2016.

That’s when, according to Eley, “a handful of us that were very interested in the history of the town wanted to get together and preserve it.”

The group has been committed to its work over the past two years, but its members also realize that to really do what they need to do as a historical association, the CHA has some big needs to continue working toward.

First, the group needs to find more active members, especially a few younger adult members who might have the ability to help the group with newer technologies.

Second, they need to find more supporting members — people who maybe can’t attend all the meetings and get involved with all the projects, but are willing to pay the yearly dues — $20 per individual, $35 per family or $100 per business — to provide monetary support for the work the CHA does. Supporting members can also be people who don’t live in Colo, but have an interest in the preservation of the community’s history.

Third, the CHA needs to continue to look for a building or property that they can call home. Eley, Cerka and Wilson say they know from their membership in the Story County Historical Alliance — which is a group of people involved in historic preservation of all communities in Story County — that having a place, a building, whether it’s a house like the Huxley group has, an old church like the Kelley group has or an actual building like other groups have — a permanent place for a historical group makes a huge difference in the work that the group is able to do.

Right now, Wilson said, “everything’s in boxes,” because there is no permanent place where they can unpack it all for good.

The CHA holds regular meetings — the first Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. — at the Colo Community Center, where they do whatever work they can on the community’s history and history-related initiatives.

Some things they turn to a lot in their research are several Colo history books, for which they are grateful. They also have found a great resource recently in the newly added Nevada Journal archives, now online on the Nevada Public Library website.

“We sit here at the intersection of the Jefferson Highway, the Lincoln Highway and with the railroad going through our town,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of history with all of those things … and that’s why we really want to keep working toward the preservation of the history of this town.”

Wilson said in her research, she has found it very interesting to learn about gatherings in the past when the town and country people came together for music and games. “This was back in the early 1900s, and they would have 200 to 300 people who would come together in the town and have these celebrations,” she said. She admits being surprised by the huge attendance at those gatherings, and she also read of big gatherings that took place on the Oswalt farm outside of town with all the neighbors.

These kinds of events were important because they brought families together, she said.

Cerka said one of the most frustrating things about working on history is that many people didn’t write names on the backs of pictures. And when there were names, Eley added, all the women were simply known as “Mrs. and whatever their husband’s name was.”

Cerka said when she worked on the 150th anniversary of her church, she made a commitment that, in the future, she’d always have names on pictures. “That’s a sad thing, when we don’t know who all these people are (in pictures) and we haven’t asked enough questions and found out the stories that we should.” That’s how history gets lost, the women agreed.

And the history of Colo could be lost, as members of the older generation pass away, if no one cares enough to work on preserving information before it disappears with their memories.

History Lovers

Eley labels herself as “an egghead” when it comes to history. “I just love this stuff. I find it all so interesting,” she said.

For one of the group’s activities in recent years — cemetery walks — Eley has worked on the scripts for the people playing parts of those long gone. “The things you find out about these people is amazing,” she said. Last year, when working on the information for the St. James Catholic cemetery walk, Eley uncovered something intriguing.

“Five families of Colo all came from the same area of Ireland, and they came here because of the famine. It makes you wonder if they knew of each other there.”

The cemetery walks have featured many of Colo’s previous residents who were in well-known positions, like doctors, pharmacists, merchants and such.

“One we all would have known,” Cerka said, “was Dr. Goodenow.” He was part of the 2017 walk and was a “big force here in town;” he died in 1965.

“Some of us remember him, although I was very young,” Cerka laughed.

In working on a historical tree for the recent Colo Christmas celebration, they found more interesting tidbits of history.

“Most of the kids probably don’t realize that we had a grade school right down here (between the two churches just south of Main Street). And that school was also a high school,” Cerka said. The entire block was Colo’s original school. “The slab is still there,” she said.

Eley also shared that on the north side of the tracks, along what is now Warner Street, there were hotels. “That used to be Front Street,” Eley said. She said when some friends were doing landscaping work along Warner Street, they actually found some old articles about one of the hotels.

Finding history is another important point Eley, Cerka and Wilson want to make. There is history still in the community, whether it’s something that will be uncovered (like in the landscaping work) or something found when going through a loved one’s things after they die — every element of history from Colo is important to the CHA, and if anyone out there has anything that has to do with Colo’s history, the CHA would love to have it.

They have some things now that are packed away in boxes. “It’s so hard to show people when everything is sitting in boxes,” Eley said. But they have it, and they hope that some day soon, a property opportunity will come their way and the CHA can display all the historic things that have built this community and its people.

“I think we’re like a baby, and we have growing pains,” Cerka said.

But Wilson said she’s confident that if they keep working, and keep focusing on the town’s history, good things will come. “Some have told us,” she said, “keep at it; don’t give up.”