January is a time to welcome in the new, and we’re doing just that at the Nevada Public Library. We have numerous new programs for adults this month, in addition to our regular programs.

We will kick it off on Jan. 4, when we will be partnering with Lincoln Tap (835 6th St.) and the Friends of the Library for pub trivia at 6 p.m. The Friends group supports the library in many ways. One of those ways is by sponsoring the presenters that come during the summer. This summer we want to have the Grout Museum bring their StarLab, but we will need your help! By donating to the Friends group, you can help us achieve our goal. One way you can donate is by coming to their pub trivia event at Lincoln Tap. Bring your friends (must be 21 or older) and your brains and support the Friends group. The suggested donation is $5 per person, but feel free to donate as much as you would like. Lincoln Tap is located where Quirks used to be and will have plenty of beverage options for you to purchase.

Another way you can support the Friends of the Library in January is by coming to their book sale. The book sale will be Jan. 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Jan. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you have never been to the sale before, it is located in the library basement. There are books, DVDs, music CDs and puzzles for all ages, typically priced at 50 cents per item, but you never know what their specials might be! The sale occurs quarterly, and there are always new and different items available. Come check it out.

We will also be introducing a new book group in January called Visual Lit. This new book group will focus entirely on graphic novels. To start, we will be reading “Understanding Comics” by Scott McCloud. McCloud’s book is a great introduction to what makes graphic novels special and explains how different the format can be. Visual Lit will meet at Lincoln Tap the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at the library and join us on Jan. 17.

On Jan. 24, local resident Bruce Dittmer will be sharing a special presentation with us about his travels to and exploration of Israel. Join us in the meeting room at 6:30 p.m. for his program, “Pilgrimage to the Holy Land.” We are excited to hear about his journey.

We are grateful that the AARP Foundation will once again be offering to help people complete their taxes here at the library. Appointments will be available on Mondays, beginning Feb. 4 through April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Jan. 14, please call the library (515-382-2628) to make your reservation.

To round out the month, we will be kicking off a series of classes geared toward 15- to 25-year-olds about how to survive once you have left your parents’ house. Adulting 101 will meet the last Wednesday of each month until May. Each class will focus on an aspect of living that you probably did not learn in school. January’s class will meet at the Senior Center (1231 Sixth St.) to teach basic cooking and nutrition. Everyone is welcome; registration is encouraged, but not required.

If you are unfamiliar with our regular adult program offerings, you’ll find a quick rundown below. Check out the library’s Facebook page or website for more information about any of the programs. You can also subscribe to our monthly newsletter to receive updates right to your inbox each month about what we have going on.

• Breakfast with a Book: A book club; meets the first Thursday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Farm Grounds (1026 Sixth St.)

• Strings & Things: A crafty social gathering; meets the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room

• Game Night: A tabletop board game night for adults and older teens; meets the third Friday of the month at 7 p.m. in the library meeting room

• Books on Tap: A book club; meets the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at George’s Bar (1220 Sixth St.)

• Afternoon Reading Group: A book club; meets the last Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in the library meeting room

• Computer class: A computer class; meets the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the library computer area