Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen called the Nevada Rotary meeting to order at Indian Creek Country Club on Dec. 26, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer. Reports were given by Lynn Scarlett from the Chamber regarding the following events: The Talent Factory will be hosting a tribute to the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.; city of Nevada will launch their fifth annual “Fill the Foyer” Campaign on Jan. 2, the American Auxiliary will be hosting a Nevada Community Blood Drive on Jan. 2 and The Friends of the Nevada Library will be holding a pub trivia fundraiser on Jan. 4. Sara offered a prayer. Today’s meeting had three guests: Nate and Caitlin Johnson (Dan Johnson’s children) and Leah Biensen (Rod’s daughter).

Today’s announcement was: Rotary Soup Supper tickets and flyers are available.

Dan Johnson’s provided today’s program: Rotary International Kahoots. His children assisted him with the AV equipment.