Do you like to sing? Do you like to make music with friends? Placement auditions for the spring season of the Ames Children’s Choirs will be conducted Jan. 11-17 in Ames. The program will be accepting singers ages 7-18 into all four choirs at this time. Rehearsals resume on Jan. 14 and 15. All singers will participate in the Spring Concert on Saturday, May 11, in addition to other performance opportunities. Auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be held for all four choirs in May and June.

For the placement audition, singers may sing any song of choice but are welcome to audition without a prepared song. No previous experience or vocal training is required for participation in the choirs, only the ability to match pitch and maintain a melody. We are also looking for singers who demonstrate the desire and commitment to participate in an excellent choral ensemble. A tuition fee will be assessed to cover the cost of facilities, instruction, music and administration.

Singers in central Iowa are also invited to visit the Ames Children’s Choirs during the month of January by attending Open Rehearsals at the Collegiate United Methodist Church Annex Auditorium, located at 130 South Sheldon in Ames.

Prep Choir (ages 7-8): Mondays, 4:30-5:25 p.m.

Chorale (ages 9-11): Mondays, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Concert Choir (ages 12-18, treble voices): Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Singers (ages 12-18; treble/bass voices): Tuesdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Please contact info@ameschildrenschoirs.org or 515-290-1422 to receive more information about the program and/or to arrange for a specific audition time.